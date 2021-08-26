Tiruchirapalli

‘Form panel to detect anomalies in revenue records’

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Associations in Tamil Nadu on Thursday called upon the State government to form a high-level committee to detect and correct ‘anomalies’ in revenue records.

In a statement issued from Mannargudi on Thursday, committee president P.R. Pandian said land records, including those relating to agriculture fields, were revised in 1984 based on available ownership and other details. As most of the records remained the same, it paved the way for ‘malpractices.’

He exhorted the government to form a high-level committee to verify the land records, agriculture field records in particular, to detect and correct ‘anomalies’, if any, found in them.


