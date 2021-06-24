‘Form panel, effect reforms in HR and CE Department’

Deiva Tamizh Peravai has sought amelioration of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department so as to prevent intervention of politicians in its activities.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, its coordinator P. Maniarasan said that it had become imperative to reform the department to safeguard properties and funds of temples and to ensure that the funds were utilised for charitable activities and for performing pujas and festivals in temples with lesser or nil income.

Urging the government to constitute a committee headed by a retired Judge with exposure to the Tamil Hindu religion to suggest reforms to be effected in the department, he said that the panel’s suggestions must be implemented immediately.

Mr.Maniarasan had also demanded institution of training schools for ‘pusagar/archakar’ in each district to train eligible Tamil Hindu students and appoint them in the temples managed by the department. Women should also be trained and appointed, he said.

Stating that separate training schools for Sanskrit ‘pusagars/archakgars’ should also be instituted, he said the 200 persons belonging to different castes who had been trained must be appointed in the temples.

Claiming that prayers were conducted with Tamil manthiram in the temples in the State for years together in the past, he said that outsiders who intruded into the Tamil society later had thrust the Sanskrit prayers in ‘Tamizhar vazhipadu’ (prayers of Tamilians).

Urging that the daily pujas, special pujas during festival times, ‘velvi salaigal,’ ‘Gopura kudamuzhukkugal’ should be conducted with ‘Tamil manthirams,’ Mr. Maniarasan said that Sanskrit pujas could be performed in the sanctum sanctorum for those preferring Sanskrit instead of Tamil.

He also demanded that the Isha Foundation be taken over by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board.