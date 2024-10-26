ADVERTISEMENT

Forest staff association seeks risk allowance on par with police

Published - October 26, 2024 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association has urged the government to grant a risk allowance of ₹6,000, equivalent to that received by the Special Task Force (STF) in the police department, to Forest department personnel.

At its State general body meeting held here on Saturday, the association members said that forest officers face significant dangers, often working around the clock. Presently, forest staff received a risk allowance ranging from ₹800 to ₹3,000, which was inadequate given the risks involved.

The association, representing around 6,000 employees across roles such as Forest Range Officer, Forester, Forest Guard, and Forest Watcher, also demanded an increase in the annual uniform allowance from ₹2,800 to ₹4,500 per distribution, aligning with police provisions, as their uniforms endure significant wear and tear in field conditions.

The association sought improvements to the online transfer system, citing inconsistencies and requesting structured counselling for changes, similar to the previous offline system, which members felt was more transparent.

Referring to the salary grade differences between Forest Guards, Forest Watchers and Foresters, the association sought a revision to address the decades-long gap. The meeting, chaired by State president S. Karthikeyan, also pushed for pending promotions, particularly from Range Officer to Assistant Conservator, and called for yearly promotions across all levels.

EOM/

