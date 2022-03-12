Forest personnel seize 800 parakeets and finches in Tiruchi

A team of Forest Protection Squad (FPS) on Saturday seized more than 500 parakeets and about 300 finches from 12 houses on Kuruvikaran Street at Keezhapudur here.

Acting on a tip off that the birds protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 had been caged in a number of houses on Kuruvikaran Street, the FPS personnel led by N.V. Nagaiah launched a raid. On noticing the forest personnel, the male members in these houses managed to escape. The officials subsequently seized the parakeets and finches.

Most parakeets had their wings clipped so as to prevent them from flying away. Inquiry revealed that the birds were meant for sale. A group of people had been engaged in the business for a while. They would sell a pair of birds for ₹300 to ₹400.

N. Satheesh, Chief Conservator of Forest, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the birds were reportedly smuggled from Andhra Pradesh. Some of them might have been poached in remote jungles. The immediate priority was to rejuvenate and rehabilitate these birds. The healthy birds would be released into the forest immediately. Others would be released after a short period of rehabilitation. Birds with clipped wings too would be released into the forest as the wings would grow in due course, he added.