Forest personnel donate money to family of deceased watcher

Days after a 24-year-old Forest Watcher C. Chandru, a native of Pudukottai district, died while retrieving the carcass of an elephant that had slipped into a contour canal and died at Udumalpet in Tirupur district, forest personnel have pooled money to donate it to the family of the deceased.
More than 700 Foresters, Forest Guards and Forest Watchers serving across the State collected ₹4.31 lakh. and a couple of forest personnel went to the house of Chandru at Keeramangalam in Pudukottai district and handed over ₹10,000 and a sapling to his mother Vijaya on Thursday. The remaining ₹4.21 lakh was deposited into her bank account.
Since it was Chandru’s birthday on May 21, the forest personnel offered floral tributes to his portrait kept at the community hall of the village. An engineering degree holder, Chandru was recruited only in December and it was his first operation on that ill-fated day.
