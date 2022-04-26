Forest officials seize 22 kg sandalwood pieces

Forest officials have seized sandalwood pieces weighing a little over 22 kg which were illegally stocked in a farm at T. Batharpettai village falling under the Thuraiyur forest range in the district.

Acting on secret information, a Forest Department team conducted checks in the farm belonging to J. Venkatesan and found the sandalwood pieces. During inquiry, it came to light that a private temple administrator, G. Manikandan, had kept the sandalwood pieces along with other items belonging to the temple at the farm.

The officials questioned Venkatesan and Manikandan and based on the direction of the District Forest Officer, a case was registered against them. A fine amount of ₹50,000 was imposed on the two and they were released, a press release said.