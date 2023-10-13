Forest officials arrests five for illegal possession of parakeets and munias for trading

October 13, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - TIRUCHI

A Forest Department team arrested five people including two women on charges of illegal possession of Rose Ringed Parakeets and tri-coloured Munias for trading on Wednesday.

The team seized 108 parakeets and 38 munias from them. Acting on information that parakeets were being sold in main bazaars in Tiruchi city, a Forest Department team kept a close watch at various places for the past four days.

The team on Wednesday carried out checks at Kuruvikaran street in Keezhapudur area in the city and found Rose Ringed Parakeets and tri-coloured Munias in the illegal possession of Danish Sahaya Jency, Santhi, Manikandan and Karthik in their respective houses for trading. A total number of 108 parakeets, 30 Munias, five cages and a couple of nets were seized.

On information, the team later went to Mettumarudhur village in Kulithalai taluk in Karur district and checked the house of Tirugnanam, and seized eight Munias and a two-wheeler allegedly meant for hunting. A Forest Department official said it was Tirugnanam who had hunted the birds and given them to the four persons in Tiruchi. Possession and sale of parakeets and Munias is illegal and a punishable offence, the official added.

A case under The Wild Life (Protection) Act was registered against the five persons who were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court - II at Tiruchi on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. The seized birds would be released after obtaining an order from the Court, the official added.