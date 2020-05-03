Forest guard injured as country gun goes off

TIRUCHI

A Forest Guard on patrol duty sustained injury after a country gun went off at Boothakkal village in Top Sengattupatti in the early hours on Sunday.

The injured Forest Guard Veerapandian was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for treatment.

A four-member Forest Department team was carrying out patrol duty at Boothakkal village when they found a suspected poacher armed with a country-made single barrel muzzle load gun. Upon noticing the team, the escaped from the spot after flinging the gun to the ground.

In the impact, a pellet hit Veerapandian on his neck. On receipt of information, police personnel from Uppiliapuram and Thuraiyur police stations conducted detailed inquiries with the team members.

A case was registered in Uppiliapuram police station under the Arms Act. A team led by Thuraiyur Police Inspector arrested the accused S. Muthukrishnan (26) of Boothakal village later in the day.