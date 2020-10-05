Forest Dept. to hold painting contest for students

The Tiruchi Forest Division has planned to conduct a painting competition for school and college students in connection with Wildlife Week Celebration 2020. The theme for the contest is Respect Wildlife for a healthy future.
The contest will be held for students from LKG to those in college who would be split into different groups. Group A is for students from LKG to standard one; Group B for those from Standards II to V; Group C from VI to VIII; Group D from IX to XII and Group E for college students. Group F is a special category for students with disabilities.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, students can draw the painting at home and send the photo to the mail ID wlwctrichy2020@gmail.com or the web form. Students should mention their name, standard, school / college name, phone number in the drawing sheet. The photos should be sent before October 7. Prizes and e-certificates would be issued to the winners by the Forest Department.
More information could be obtained from Forest Ranger Murugesan: 94425-19469 and Gunasekaran, Ranger 94421-69866, a Forest Department release said.
