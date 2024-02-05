GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Dept. takes up enumeration of open wells adjoining reserve forests in Manapparai and Thuvarankurichi ranges

The exercise is being done in the wake of Indian Gaurs having fallen into open wells in both ranges

February 05, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
An Indian Gaur being rescued from an open well in Manapparai forest range in Tiruchi district recently.

An Indian Gaur being rescued from an open well in Manapparai forest range in Tiruchi district recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department is carrying out enumeration of open wells adjoining the reserve forests in Manapparai and Thuvarankurichi forest ranges in Tiruchi district.

The enumeration has been taken up by the field-level department personnel in the wake of instances of Indian Gaurs having accidentally fallen into open wells outside the reserve forest areas. 

Two separate instances were reported in quick succession in the last week of January at Ramarediappatti and Nadupatti villages falling within the jurisdiction of the Manapparai forest range where Indian Gaurs which had fallen into open wells were rescued after strenuous efforts by the Forest Department officials using cranes to lift the animals from the wells.

Such incidents have been reported in the past in Thuvarankurichi and Manapparai forest ranges where Indian Gaur population and their movements have been reported more.

The enumeration of open wells in Thuvarankurichi forest range is under way in the peripheral areas adjoining the Thachamalai, Periyamalai, Velamalai, Eechamalai, Nedumalai and Kannuthu reserve forests where the Indian Gaur population was reported to be maximum.

Similarly, the exercise is being done adjoining the reserve forests at Puthanatham, Nadupatti, Pudukottai near Thulukampatti and Mugavanur falling under the limits of the Manapparai forest range, said Forest Department officials.

Although there were many reserve forests in both ranges, the enumeration was primarily being done at those places where movement of Indian Gaurs have been reported and instances of the animals having fallen into the open wells had occurred.

The whole idea behind carrying out the enumeration is to have ready hand data of open wells which were in found in one to two kilometre radius adjoining the reserve forests.

The Indian Gaur population was found to be more in Manapparai and Thuvarankurichi forest ranges as there were no predators for them.

Further, the dominance of other herbivores such as spotted deer and sambar deer were comparatively less due to which there was less scarcity of food for the Indian Gaur, a field-level department official said.

The presence of Indian Gaur was also found in Dindigul district which borders Manapparai forest range. 

During peak summer, the Indian Gaurs comes out in search of water as the water source inside the reserve forest would go dry when they accidentally fall into the open well, the official added.

The data compiled from the enumeration would enable the Forest Department to drive home the message to the farmers residing in villages bordering the reserve forests to provide some kind of fencing or raising a parapet well around the open wells to prevent Indian Gaur and other wild animals from falling into them.

