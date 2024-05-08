ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Dept. staff exposed to tree transplantation techniques

Published - May 08, 2024 07:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department, Tiruchi, organised a tree transplantation training programme for its staff here on Wednesday. The importance of tree transplantation and its techniques were emphasised to the Forest Rangers, Foresters, Forest Guards and Forest Watchers.

During the training, the staff received practical exposure on tree transplantation. They witnessed successful transplantation on Government Law College campus in Tiruchi and at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

They were also informed about different techniques used for saving the lives of trees. The programme was conducted under the guidance of the Chief Conservator of Forests, Tiruchi, and the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi, a press release from the department said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US