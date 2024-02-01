Forest Dept initiates one more measure to monitor health of captive jumbos at Elephant Rehabilitation Centre

February 01, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Forest Department has initiated one more measure to monitor and manage the health of the 11 captive female elephants housed at the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi.

Taking care of the physical and psychological requirements of these elephants, the department has now installed a portable weighing scale at the centre to check any significant variations in the weight of the pachyderms and make effective interventions as prescribed by the veterinarian to keep them healthy.

Procured from Tiruppur, the weighing scale with ramp on either side has been installed on a concrete platform inside the 20 hectare centre. The centre was established inside the M.R. reserve forest to provide a forest-like atmosphere to the elephants which were translocated to this facility from various places since 2019.

The weighing scale would enable the officials deployed at the centre to determine if the weight of the elephant was stable or if there were any significant variation over a period. This would help in monitoring the health status of the elephants and make effective interventions with respect to medicine or diet as prescribed by the veterinarian for their better management, said the District Forest Officer, Tiruchi, G. Kiran.

The weighing scale is connected to a digital monitor to display the weight of the elephant once it is made to stand on it. Realising the practical difficulty in taking the elephants outside to determine their weight, a portable weighing scale had been procured.

The health condition of the elephants is examined by a veterinarian once in a fortnight who also checks their nails besides checking for any wounds. The veterinarian interacts with the mahouts to find out if the elephants were passing motion and urine normally and prescribes the diet schedule, said Mr. Kiran. Every elephant is provided with a separate shelter inside the centre which adjoins the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway.

The elephants are taken for a walk twice daily along the dedicated walking path. This is to ensure physical activity for them. Every pachyderm has a mahout and kavadi to take care of them. The centre also has a kitchen to prepare the diet meal for the jumbos. There is a shower system for the elephants to enjoy a bath. A foot bath is also given to them.

The centre began to function from September 2019 when ‘Mallachi’ was the first captive elephant to be translocated from Madurai to the facility. Subsequently, other captive elephants were translocated to the centre following violation of norms under the Captive Elephant (Management and Maintenance) Rules on the part of the respective owners. The elephants have developed friendship among themselves after being translocated to the centre, Mr. Kiran further said.