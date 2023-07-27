July 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In yet another operation, the Forest Department trapped 46 monkeys, which had entered residential localities at Karattampatti village near Thuraiyur, in Tiruchi district on Tuesday. The trapped monkeys were subsequently released in the reserve forest.

Acting on public complaints that monkeys were creating problems in the village, the Forest Department deployed a couple of cages to trap the monkeys. A troop of 46 monkeys got trapped in the cages and they were subsequently released in the Pachamalai reserve forest.

A field-level Forest department official said similar operations had been carried out this year to trap monkeys that had entered residential localities by deploying cages at various places in the district. The department had been periodically receiving complaints from the general public that monkeys grab eatables kept inside their houses besides damaging the roof tiles and posing a threat to children. The complaints were also that the monkeys had damaged some crops, said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaints pertaining to monkey menace in Tiruchi Forest Range alone had mostly come from Manachanallur, Musiri, Lalgudi and Srirangam taluks based on which operations to trap the monkeys were launched. The Forest Department had trapped a total number of 466 monkeys from various places falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Forest Range since January this year. The trapped monkeys were all released in the nearby reserve forests.

Disturbance to their habitat, forces monkeys to enter residential localities in search of food and water. Several trees including tamarind had been cut for road widening works at different places in the district. This has resulted in habitat loss for the monkeys and deprived them of food forcing them to stray into residential localities, the official said. Monkeys continue to stay at the villages as some members of the public feed them and improperly dispose of food waste in their respective localities. The problem pertaining to monkey menace is felt more during the summer season.

The Forest Department would plant saplings of fruit bearing trees in reserve forests where the monkeys were being released. The saplings had been raised under the NABARD scheme and would be planted coinciding with the monsoon season, the official further said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.