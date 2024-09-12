Forest Department to seek CZA approval for layout of proposed zoological park at M.R. Palayam

The Forest Department will send a layout of the proposed zoological park at M.R. Palayam on the Tiruchi-Chennai Highway to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for seeking approval, according to S. Krithiga, District Forest Officer.

She told The Hindu that the steps for getting clearances from the CZA for establishing the zoological park had been expedited. The master plan and animal collection plan had been sent to CZA. The preparation of layout, detailing the sizes of animal enclosures and other aspects, including safety of the animals and the public, had reached the final stage. It would be sent to CZA in a day or two.

Ms. Krithiga said that the CZA had granted in-principle approval for the park. The CZA was expected to take up the layout, master plan, and animal collection plan for approval shortly. It was expected that the plan would receive its green signal.

She said details of flora and fauna, disaster management plan, emergency evacuation of animals, fire fighting, emergency food supply, first aid centre for visitors, and a contingency plan to prevent escape of animals from enclosures had been kept ready. A proposal, seeking ₹73 crore for establishing the park, was sent to the State government. It was under consideration. The guidelines of CZA would be strictly adhered to while creating all needed infrastructure for housing animals, birds, and others.

The DFO said that once the proposal received the final approval from the CZA, the process of collection of animals would begin. The animals, which were suited to the agroclimatic condition of the park, would be kept in the park.

The zoo, which was conceived in 2010 when N. Selvaraj was the Forest Minister, is yet to see the light of the day, although some civil work, including the construction of a compound wall, have been taken up. The process of establishing the park, which was in limbo for several years, was revived after the DMK government assumed office in 2021.

