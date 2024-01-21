Forest department to hold painting, elocution contests for students

January 21, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Forest Department here will organise painting and elocution competitions for school and college students in connection with the World Wetland Day which is celebrated every year on February 2.

Interested students through their respective school and college could take part in person in the competitions which will be held on January 27 at 10 a.m. at the Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam ( near the Main Guard gate) in Tiruchi.

The topic for the painting contest for schoolchildren from Class I to 12 is “Wetland and Human Wellbeing”. The topic for painting and elocution contests for college students is “Wetland and Human Wellbeing.” More information about the competition could be obtained by contacting the Forest Range Officer, Tiruchi V. Gopinath, on the mobile number 9443649119, a press release said.

