GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest department to hold painting, elocution contests for students

January 21, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department here will organise painting and elocution competitions for school and college students in connection with the World Wetland Day which is celebrated every year on February 2.

Interested students through their respective school and college could take part in person in the competitions which will be held on January 27 at 10 a.m. at the Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam ( near the Main Guard gate) in Tiruchi. 

The topic for the painting contest for schoolchildren from Class I to 12 is “Wetland and Human Wellbeing”. The topic for painting and elocution contests for college students is “Wetland and Human Wellbeing.” More information about the competition could be obtained by contacting the Forest Range Officer, Tiruchi V. Gopinath, on the mobile number 9443649119, a press release said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / forests / wetlands

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.