GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest department team seizes elephant tusk, deer hide at Srirangam, four arrested

An eight-member team searched a few places Tiruchi based on specific information and found a piece of tusk weighing 2.9 kg and a deer hide at a house in Srirangam

Published - June 16, 2024 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Forest Department seized elephant tusk weighing 2.9 kg and deer hide from a house at Srirangam and arrested four persons on Friday.

According to a Forest Department release, acting on information from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau that elephant tusk was being illegally traded, N. Sateesh, Chief Conservator of Forests, Tiruchi Circle, formed a special team to look investigate the case.

The eight-member special team checked various places in Tiruchi city such as Tiruvanaikoil, E. Pudur, Srirangam, and Sethurapatti for one week.  The team conducted searched the house of A. Sridhar, 49, in Srirangam on Friday afternoon and found a piece of elephant tusk weighing 2.9 kg and hide of a spotted deer. The tusk and deer hide were seized.

Besides Sridhar, the team arrested three of his accomplices, L. Venkatasubramanian, 65, of Town Station Road in Tiruchi; D. Pandurangan, 51, of Tiruvanaikoil; and L. Murali, 60, of Chathiram bus stand area in Tiruchi who were found to be involved in illegal trading of animal parts.

The four accused were asked about the source of the piece of elephant ivory and those connected with illegal trading of animal parts. A case under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, was booked against the accused and their confessions were obtained. The accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate’s Court at Srirangam and lodged in the Central Prison in Tiruchi.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / wildlife / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.