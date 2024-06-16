Forest department team seizes elephant tusk, deer hide at Srirangam, four arrested

A special team of the Forest Department seized elephant tusk weighing 2.9 kg and deer hide from a house at Srirangam and arrested four persons on Friday.

According to a Forest Department release, acting on information from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau that elephant tusk was being illegally traded, N. Sateesh, Chief Conservator of Forests, Tiruchi Circle, formed a special team to look investigate the case.

The eight-member special team checked various places in Tiruchi city such as Tiruvanaikoil, E. Pudur, Srirangam, and Sethurapatti for one week. The team conducted searched the house of A. Sridhar, 49, in Srirangam on Friday afternoon and found a piece of elephant tusk weighing 2.9 kg and hide of a spotted deer. The tusk and deer hide were seized.

Besides Sridhar, the team arrested three of his accomplices, L. Venkatasubramanian, 65, of Town Station Road in Tiruchi; D. Pandurangan, 51, of Tiruvanaikoil; and L. Murali, 60, of Chathiram bus stand area in Tiruchi who were found to be involved in illegal trading of animal parts.

The four accused were asked about the source of the piece of elephant ivory and those connected with illegal trading of animal parts. A case under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, was booked against the accused and their confessions were obtained. The accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate’s Court at Srirangam and lodged in the Central Prison in Tiruchi.