Forest Department takes steps to quench thirst of animals, birds in reserve forests of Tiruchi, Pudukottai

April 25, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Amid soaring temperature and intense heat wave conditions gripping various parts of the State, the Forest Department has taken steps to quench the thirst of animals and birds in various reserve forests in Tiruchi and neighbouring Pudukottai district.

Having already established water troughs inside the reserve forests, field-level personnel of the Forest Department are now engaged in the task of filling water in these artificially created structures to cater to the drinking water requirements of animals and birds.

This exercise started in both districts recently in view of the intense heat wave conditions, said senior Forest Department officials. In Tiruchi district, water troughs in reserve forests at Veeramachanpatti, Mavelipatti, Pulivalam, M.R. Palayam, Thatchankurichi, Periamalai and Thatchamalai were being filled with water periodically.

“The water filling exercise is being done weekly in the reserve forests falling under the Tiruchi Forest Range by using tankers in view of the peak summer season and intense heat wave conditions”, said a field-level official. This step was being carried out to quench the thirst of animals and prevent them from straying out of the reserve forests in search of water, the official added.

In neighbouring Pudukottai district, a water trough created inside the sprawling Narthamalai reserve forest was being filled up with water once in 10 days. Water from a nearby well was being pumped using a motor to fill the trough. Besides this, five to six check dams constructed inside the Narthamalai reserve forest already had water storage which also caters to the drinking water requirements of animals and birds.

A couple of water troughs were being filled with water in Sengeerai reserve forest in Arimalam area in Pudukottai district. This was being done by drawing water from the borewells. Out of the four ponds inside the huge District Collectorate complex in Pudukottai town, two of them had water spread. The green Collectorate campus has been serving as a home for several peacocks.

Officials said the reserve forests in Pudukottai district serves as a home for spotted deer, monkeys, pythons, rabbits, mongoose and monitor lizards, while deer, monkeys and birds were found in the reserve forests in Tiruchi Forest Range.

