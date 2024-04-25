GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Forest Department takes steps to quench thirst of animals, birds in reserve forests of Tiruchi, Pudukottai

Water being filled periodically in artificially created troughs in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts

April 25, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
Water being filled in an artificially created trough inside a reserve forest in Pudukottai district.

Water being filled in an artificially created trough inside a reserve forest in Pudukottai district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid soaring temperature and intense heat wave conditions gripping various parts of the State, the Forest Department has taken steps to quench the thirst of animals and birds in various reserve forests in Tiruchi and neighbouring Pudukottai district. 

Having already established water troughs inside the reserve forests, field-level personnel of the Forest Department are now engaged in the task of filling water in these artificially created structures to cater to the drinking water requirements of animals and birds.

This exercise started in both districts recently in view of the intense heat wave conditions, said senior Forest Department officials. In Tiruchi district, water troughs in reserve forests at Veeramachanpatti, Mavelipatti, Pulivalam, M.R. Palayam, Thatchankurichi, Periamalai and Thatchamalai were being filled with water periodically. 

“The water filling exercise is being done weekly in the reserve forests falling under the Tiruchi Forest Range by using tankers in view of the peak summer season and intense heat wave conditions”, said a field-level official.  This step was being carried out to quench the thirst of animals and prevent them from straying out of the reserve forests in search of water, the official added.

In neighbouring Pudukottai district, a water trough created inside the sprawling Narthamalai reserve forest was being filled up with water once in 10 days. Water from a nearby well was being pumped using a motor to fill the trough. Besides this, five to six check dams constructed inside the Narthamalai reserve forest already had water storage which also caters to the drinking water requirements of animals and birds. 

A couple of water troughs were being filled with water in Sengeerai reserve forest in Arimalam area in Pudukottai district. This was being done by drawing water from the borewells. Out of the four ponds inside the huge District Collectorate complex in Pudukottai town, two of them had water spread. The green Collectorate campus has been serving as a home for several peacocks. 

Officials said the reserve forests in Pudukottai district serves as a home for spotted deer, monkeys, pythons, rabbits, mongoose and monitor lizards, while deer, monkeys and birds were found in the reserve forests in Tiruchi Forest Range.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.