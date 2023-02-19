Forest Department steps up efforts to catch the elusive leopard

February 19, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KARUR

The Forest Department has stepped up efforts to catch the leopard, which is believed to be prowling along the borders of Karur, Namakkal and adjoining districts.

V.A. Saravanan, District Forest Officer, told The Hindu on Sunday that 20 forest personnel including 10 experts are involved in the task of catching the wild animal. A round-the-clock vigil is being maintained to monitor its movement. Besides a cage, 18 cameras were positioned at vantage points to capture the image of it. However, they recorded no movement of the animal.

He said that the farmers and the residents of Aththipalayam, where the leopard killed a goat a few days ago, and adjoining villages had been asked to inform the forest and revenue personnel if they noticed the movement of the animal. The people had been asked to be wary of it.