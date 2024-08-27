Forest Department chisels Thamizh Vazhga slogan at Muthupettai mangrove forest

The Forest Department has etched the slogan Thamizh Vazhga on Muthupettai mangrove forest area.

According to sources, NABARD released ₹30 lakh for creating a mangrove forest on about 50 acres of vacant land at Muthupettai mangrove forest domain in the financial year 2023-24.

The Forest Department has etched the slogan on a 55-metre by 152-metre land and planted avicennia morina plants on the periphery of the Tamil words so that they would be visible if photographed from air.

The Muthupettai mangrove lagoon has a total spread of 2,020 hectares starting from Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district to Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district.

