GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department chisels Thamizh Vazhga slogan at Muthupettai mangrove forest

Updated - August 27, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 05:40 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau
The slogan etched on the mangrove forest at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district.

The slogan etched on the mangrove forest at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has etched the slogan Thamizh Vazhga on Muthupettai mangrove forest area.

According to sources, NABARD released ₹30 lakh for creating a mangrove forest on about 50 acres of vacant land at Muthupettai mangrove forest domain in the financial year 2023-24.

The Forest Department has etched the slogan on a 55-metre by 152-metre land and planted avicennia morina plants on the periphery of the Tamil words so that they would be visible if photographed from air.

The Muthupettai mangrove lagoon has a total spread of 2,020 hectares starting from Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district to Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.