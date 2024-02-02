ADVERTISEMENT

Forensic experts visit BSNL office in Tiruchi to analyse CDR in Kodanad murder case

February 02, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of experts from the National Forensic Sciences University at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat and officers from the Crime Branch - CID on Friday visited the BSNL office in Tiruchi to examine the Call Detail Record (CDR) tapes related to the Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case.

Police sources said a team of two forensic sciences experts accompanied by seven officers of the CB-CID, which is investigating the dacoity-cum-murder at the estate of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris in 2017, arrived at the BSNL office on West Boulevard Road at Singarathope on Friday afternoon.

The experts and investigation officers visited the BSNL office where CDRs were stored to retrieve data from the magnetic tapes and analyse it from servers for cyber forensic analysis in connection with the case, the police sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US