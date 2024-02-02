GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forensic experts visit BSNL office in Tiruchi to analyse CDR in Kodanad murder case

February 02, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of experts from the National Forensic Sciences University at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat and officers from the Crime Branch - CID on Friday visited the BSNL office in Tiruchi to examine the Call Detail Record (CDR) tapes related to the Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case.

Police sources said a team of two forensic sciences experts accompanied by seven officers of the CB-CID, which is investigating the dacoity-cum-murder at the estate of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris in 2017, arrived at the BSNL office on West Boulevard Road at Singarathope on Friday afternoon.

The experts and investigation officers visited the BSNL office where CDRs were stored to retrieve data from the magnetic tapes and analyse it from servers for cyber forensic analysis in connection with the case, the police sources added.

