Foreign currencies seized from passenger at Tiruchi airport

June 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Customs Central Intelligence Unit seized foreign currencies concealed inside the bags of a male passenger while he was about to board the Batik Airlines flight bound for Kuala Lumpur from the Tiruchi international airport on Thursday.

Based on intelligence, the passenger was intercepted at the waiting hall of the security hold area in departure. On examination of his shoulder bag, cross body bag and wallet, the officers found 170 numbers of 100 US Dollar notes concealed in the bags valued at ₹ 13.82 lakh. The foreign currencies were seized. Further investigation was in progress, said a press release from the office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) here.

