Foreign currencies seized from air passenger

TIRUCHI

24 January 2022 16:33 IST

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit have seized foreign currencies equivalent to Rs. 13.30 lakh in Indian Rupees from a Dubai-bound male passenger at the international airport here.

Based on information, the officials intercepted the passenger, who was to fly by an Air India Express flight, at the Customs area in the departure hall on Saturday. On examination of his hand luggage, they found 50,000 SaudiArabian Riyals and $5,000 without valid documents. The foreign currencies were seized from the passenger under the Customs Act, 1962, a press release from the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) here said.

