For want of funds, construction of bridge suspended

Construction of a bridge which would link a cluster of coastal villages was taken up about seven years ago but now it remains suspended for want of funds.

The bridge is to come up across Adappar and Nallar rivers. The work was initiated as a short route link between Vedaranyam and Nagapattinam via Thalaignayiru.

It is estimated that the bridge will minimise the distance by about 15 km. Apart from that, the bridge will form a vital link for the coastal fishermen families. The villagers of Avaraikadu, Kathiripulam, Chetipulam, Nagakudaiyan, Sembodai, Kuruvapulam and Chettipulam would benefit once the bridge is constructed.

C. Sjubramanian, a resident of Thalaignayiru said that the bridge would act as a short link between Vedaranyam and Nagapattinam. Although the work was taken up about seven years ago, it has been apparently stalled as funds have not been released.

At present, residents of these villages have to take a detour of 15 km to reach Nagapattinam. Further, during floods and cyclones, these villages remain cut off.

Official sources said that steps were being taken to resume work on the construction of the bridge sanctioned at an estimate of about ₹ 3 crore. Revised estimate would be prepared for the cost overrun and time overrun, sources said.