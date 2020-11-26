For the first time, fresh positive cases drop below 100

TIRUCHI

26 November 2020 22:16 IST

Nagapattinam district recorded the lone fatality

The central districts on Thursday reported below 100 cases for the first time over the last few months.

A marked drop was noticeable with only 87 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

The region recorded one death, which was in Nagapattinam district, according to the health bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 55-year-old man with no pre-existing health conidition succumbed to the viral infection in Nagapattinam.

All districts in the region reported less than 30 COVID cases; only two districts — Thanjavur and Tiruchi — reported above 20 cases.

In Tiruchi, 27 patients tested positive, while in Thanjavur 22 fresh cases were reported. Among them were isolated cases, primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile, five patients who were undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

Karur and Pudukottai both reported 12 new cases, reflecting a sharp decline over the past few days. In Karur, patients were from Gandhi Gramam and Kulithalai among other localities. Interdistrict travellers also tested positive. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur reported seven fresh cases for COVID-19 among which were patients detected at various fever camps held in the district.

Ariyalur reported a further drop in cases with only three fresh cases for the viral infection detected on Thursday. One each were from Sendurai, Andimadam and Ariyalur blocks.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur too, one new patient tested positive. Meanwhile, a total of 323 throat swabs were lifted at the government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in the district and sent for testing.