For potters this Pongal is soggy saga

Potters in the city, living in Thiruvanaikovil have avoided making earthen pots ahead of the Pongal festival this year due to the intermittent rains. The rainfall has come at a time when the pots should have been baked and drying, they rued.
The year was not a fruitful one for potters in Mela Kondayampettai where they make earthen lamps, pots and stoves for a living. While many have moved on to construction work to make ends meet, only three to four families continue to make the earthenware, they said.
Many workshops, such as M. Inbarasu’s were locked up after poor sales during Karthigai. “We struggled to make lamps as it would rain suddenly, rendering hours of hard work go waste. Many unbaked lamps were discarded,” he said.
A mini-truck’s worth of clay costs ₹3,000 but on most days, the potters are unable to break even, they said. “The clay becomes watery and it is difficult to mould it to the shape we want,” Mr. Inbarasu said.
Another potter, S. Ramu, said that while this time of the year would be a good period of sales for potters in the area, sales have been bad this year. “We have not been able to make and sell even one pot this year,” he said.
Meanwhile, a vendor of earthenware in Gandhi Market said that the pots being sold at her shop this year were from Madurai and Puducherry. “We were only able to purchase some earthen lamps from makers at Thiruvanaikoil. We had to buy the pots for Pongal from makers in other districts,” the vendor said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath