Footboard travel in private buses and overcrowding in share autorickshaws remain a concern in Tiruchi

December 30, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Overcrowding in private buses and share autorickshaws, particularly during peak hours with passengers travelling on the footboard becoming a common sight in Tiruchi is causing concern among members of the public who point out that the problem goes unchecked and poses a threat to the safety of commuters.

According to the police, 135 persons died and 550 persons were injured in 525 accidents reported this year till October within Tiruchi city limits. Though various stakeholders, including traffic police, National and State Highways Departments, and Tiruchi City Corporation, have taken several steps to improve road safety, travelling on the footboard remains a concern.

“Many passengers, particularly students, prefer to travel in share autorickshaws because of high frequency and cheap fare. By taking this as an advantage, many share autorickshaws compete with one another to pick up passengers and take on board more than their capacity. Youth who travel in share autorickshaws were often seen on the footboard,” said K. Rajasekaran, a road user from Woraiyur.

According to road safety activist P. Ayyarappan, “private buses and share autorickshaws in Tiruchi city have been transporting passengers more than their capacity for quite some time. This situation poses a severe threat to the life of passengers, particularly school and college students who frequently travel on footboard.”

Mr. Ayyarappan said the Transport Department should take a survey of overcrowded bus routes in the city, particularly during peak hours and frequently used by school and college students. The department should operate additional bus services on those routes to avoid overcrowding in private buses and footboard travel.

Further, he suggested improving visible policing by deploying additional traffic police personnel near educational institutions during peak hours to regulate boarding in share autorickshaws and buses. The Transport Department should periodically conduct awareness programmes among share autorickshaw drivers to ensure the safe travel of passengers, he added.

B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Tiruchi City, said the police would take severe action against the private buses and share autorickshaws that violate road safety norms. He said the police would take all possible steps to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel in the city.