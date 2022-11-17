Footboard travel in buses, a common sight in Tiruchi

November 17, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Footboard travel and overcrowding in buses has become a common sight in Tiruchi, especially during peak hours.

Despite public awareness campaigns and stringent action being taken, the dangerous practice of travelling on the footboard of buses continues unabated in the city. Buses are fully packed, leading passengers to travel on footboards during peak hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Footboard travel is seen in buses plying through major roads such as Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Vayalur Road, Palakkarai, Main Gaurd Gate, and K.K Nagar, as well as buses that connect suburbs near Thuvakudi, Somarasampettai, Pettaivaithalai, Viralimalai and Manapparai with the city.

“Buses fill up quickly during peak hours. Besides, free bus rides for women have resulted in overcrowding on government buses. Since the frequency of the service is less, commuters have no other option but to travel on the footboard or hang on to the window grills, endangering their lives,” said A. Shiny, a city resident.

Some commuters attribute the problem to the poor frequencies on some routes. Some parts of the city such as Udayanpatti, Pirattiyur Khajamalai, TVS Tollgate, Ponmalaipatti, Kallanai, and Ramji Nagar have limited frequencies, they contend.

Residents say the problem was equally prevalent in government and private buses. “In most of the buses, the number of passengers standing exceeds the capacity of the bus,” another resident said.

According to S. Sakthivel, General Manager, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tiruchi region, all newly-arrived buses had automatic doors, preventing footboard travel. However, in government buses that do not possess doors, conductors have been instructed not to allow footboard travel. “We are taking all possible measures to curb footboard travelling in the city,” he said.

“Regular awareness programmes for school and college students were being carried out, advising them not to travel on footboards,” said J. Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The traffic police has also instructed the conductors of private and government buses not to allow footboard travel during road safety meetings, he added.