Foot overbridges coming up at nine railway stations

Move is as part of improvement of passenger amenities

Southern Railway has taken up construction of foot overbridges at nine stations, including Srirangam in Tiruchi Division, as part of improvement of passenger amenities at these locations, during the COVID -19 lockdown period.

Works were underway at a total cost of ₹ 15 crore in all the nine railway stations. Barring Srirangam station where the foot over bridge works commenced a month before the lockdown was clamped in late March, the foot over bridgeworks in the remaining eight stations were launched after the lockdown was announced, said a senior railway official.

Apart from Srirangam, the foot overbridges were coming up at Pullambadi near Tiruchi, Kallagam, Mattur, Ottakovil, Mambalapattu, Arani Road and Agarasambibbandi. In Srirangam railway station falling under the chord line section where several express trains halt, the major work of erection of huge girders covering platform one to four has been completed above the overhead electrical wire. The landing of the foot overbridge has been provided only for platform one and four at Srirangam station which already has been provided with a subway, the official said. The new foot over bridge runs to a length of 36.43 metres.

With the main work of erection of girders having been completed, the railways would now take up the work of executing the gangway and roofing works besides laying of tiles on the foot steps, the official said adding that the plan was to complete the entire works by November. Until the lockdown was announced in late March leading to suspension of passenger train services, important trains such as the Rockfort Expresses from and to Chennai; Mangalore Expresses; Pallavan Expresses and the Guruvayur Expresses had stoppage at temple town Srirangam.

The official further said the major work of erecting girders for foot overbridges at the remaining eight stations have also been completed during the lockdown period by ensuring the standard operating protocols such as personal distancing, wearing of mask, use of hand sanitisers for railway officials and labourers involved in the project and checking the temperature of labourers and officials using thermal scanners.

The foot overbridge works at the nine stations have been taken up as part of improvement of passenger amenities, the official further said. Making use of the lockdown period, the Southern Railway has completed major portion of the construction of a subway at Thiruvennainallur road near Villupuram by inserting cement concrete boxes below the double railway line stretch. Approach roads for the subway would be laid soon. Similarly, the approach roads on either side of the subway coming up near Valadi a few kilometres away from Tiruchi was expected to be completed in two to three months.