Foot operated sanitiser units put up at District Police Office

Foot operated sanitiser units have been put up at the District Police Office and at the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, here for police personnel, ministerial staff and petitioners to sanitise their hands before entering the buildings.

Two units have been installed at the District Police Office - one at the entrance of the building and another in front of the chamber of the Superintendent of Police. The units have been supplied by a private firm in the backdrop of spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

All police personnel serving at the District Police Office and the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, as well as law enforcers coming to both offices for professional works have been instructed to use the foot operated unit to sanitiser their hands prior to entering the premises.

Ministerial staff working at the two establishments have also been asked to use the system before they enter the respective premises.

Petitioners approaching the two offices would also have to sanitise their hands before entering,said police sources. The units were installed on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Ziaul Haque said similar units were proposed to be put up at the entrance of all police stations in Tiruchi Rural Police limits.