Foot operated hand sanitiser in five stations

Tiruchi

30 July 2021 20:48 IST

The Tiruchi Railway Division has installed foot operated hand sanitiser dispenser facility at five stations falling under its limit for use by rail travellers. The facility has been provided at Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The railways have joined hands with a private firm in installing the foot operated hand sanitiser dispenser at the five stations through NINFRIS (New Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme). The number of foot operated hand sanitisers dispensers installed at Tiruchi Junction alone is 20, a Southern Railway press release said.

