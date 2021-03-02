Foot board traveller dead

THANJAVUR

Raja, 21, of Mela Vazhuthur near Papanasam died after a fall while travelling on the foot board of a private mofussil bus in Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

The deceased, pursuing final year B.A.(Economics) in a college in Kumbakonam, was travelling from his village to Kumbakonam in the morning. When the vehicle was negotiating a stretch, he was hit by a steel traffic barricade on the road and fell down.

He was rushed to Government District Headquarters Hospital where he died. On hearing of his death, students from his college gathered in large numbers near the hospital and staged a demonstration.

Alleging that the act of the bus driver in operating the vehicle through a “wrong route” led to the death of their friend, they demanded the immediate arrest of the bus crew. However, they were pacified by Kumbakonam East police and withdrew their agitation.