MoU signed to give thrust to food processing industry

THANJAVUR

01 December 2021 21:26 IST

The National Institute for Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) here has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Thanjavur, to promote collaboration, engagement and interaction in mutually beneficial areas in food processing industry.

The main objective would be to promote new and innovative business ideas in food processing among the CCI members with technological support from the NIFTEM (formerly Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology) so that the opportunities in the sector could be tapped effectively by new entrepreneurs or existing business/industrial entities.

For a three-year period, the institute would take care of education and training, skill development, dissemination of food business knowledge and public-private partnership concept-based programmes while the CCI would help its members strengthen their business network and the key areas of deliverables apart from identifying, acquiring and sharing the best management practices.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the gathering at the MoU signing function held here on Tuesday, Director of NIFTEM-Thanjavur, C.Anandharamakrishnan, said that enormous business opportunities both in domestic and export markets, exist in food processing industry.

Listing out the areas in which the institute could provide technological assistance to the CCI members, he exhorted the business community and the budding entrepreneurs to take up new ventures or diversify their activities to tap opportunities that have opened up in the sector due to the change in food habits of consumers. The food industry was the only sector that had not been affected much due to the pandemic, he said and added that the rice export witnessed growth during the pandemic period.

C.Anandhan, secretary, CCI, Thanjavur, explained the scope for diversification in the food industry. He urged them to tap the opportunities that were on the anvil in the defence sector-related industries as the Central government had proposed to promote the Tiruchi region as a defence industrial corridor.

The MoU was signed by Dr.Anandharamakrishnan and the president, CCI, Thanjavur, N.T.Balasundaram.