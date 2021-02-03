Consultant appointed for food parks

SIPCOT has appointed Grant Thornton Bharat LLP to conduct a detailed research on potential of the proposed food parks at Manapparai in Tiruchi district and in Theni district.

A webinar meeting last week focussed on the advantages accruing from the mega food parks involving both established industries and start-ups. For the 250-acre food park at the 1,077-acre SIPCOT Industrial Park in Tiruchi entailing an investment of ₹200 crore, there are 110 applicants, Chairman of Tiruchi Trade Centre and former president of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association N. Kanagasabapathy said.

The contours of the food parks in the two districts and the scope for twinning with central government schemes were highlighted by V. Padmanand, Partner, Grant Thomas Bharat LLP.

The deliberations involved participation of P. Murugesa Boopathi, Former Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University; T. Arumugam, Dean, Horticulture College and Research Institute, Periyakulam; R. Ilango, president, TIDITSSIA; K. Srinivasan, president, Theni SIDCO Industrial Estae Industries Association; and Mr. Kanagasabapathy.

Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Karur, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Madurai and Sivaganga have been identified as the catchment areas for the food park in Manapparai for sourcing of raw materials such as fruits, oilseeds, pulses, cereals and other agricultural commodities.

The products identified for processing encompass banana, green gram, black gram, groundnut, tapioca, jowar, paddy, maize, coconut, mango, grapes, sorghum, millets, sugarcane, cashew, and red gram.

The processing infrastructure in the food parks constitute common collection centres, primary processing centres (pre-cooling, grading, pulping, ripening chambers, sorting, waxing, packing and storage); central processing centres for pulping, aseptic packing, logistics centre; storage infrastructure including warehouses; and specialised cold storages.