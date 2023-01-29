‘Food Street’ to come up near Uzhavar Santhai in Tiruchi

January 29, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is all set to establish a ‘Food Street’ near Uzhavar Santhai at Anna Nagar here by earmarking exclusive infrastructure specifically for food vendors to sell a variety of delicacies.

According to officials, the ‘Food Street’ would come up at a site belonging to the Corporation opposite Uzhavar Santhai at Anna Nagar. A plan has been drafted, and preparatory works are almost over.

The civic body plans to spend around ₹ 3 crore to set up the ‘Food Street,’ with seating arrangements on roadsides and parking spaces.

“We will set up the exclusive infrastructure and lighting for a lively atmosphere and have drawn inspiration from food streets existing in major cities. Stalls will be rented out to street vendors to sell a variety of food items,” said a senior official.

Around 20 food stalls would be set up in the initial phase and would later be extended to nearby streets based on customer reviews. The ‘Food Street’ would attract many customers from amongst the many residents visiting the Uzhavar Sandhai and the Walkers Track nearby.

“The spot would be ideal for hosting food stalls as it will attract customers. Since it is an interior stretch of the road, traffic congestion is comparatively less,” he added.

The initiative aims to ensure hygienic food at affordable rates. All the food carts will have a uniform look, and the vendors will be required to wear aprons, caps and gloves to ensure hygiene. Waste management will also be ensured on the streets.

Designated food streets would help regulate the street vendors and put an end to stalls being set up at various locations, which cause traffic bottlenecks and affect public mobility.

M. Roshni, a resident of K.K Nagar, said, “The civic body should come up with more such projects, as there are limited hangout spots in the city. Designated food streets will help us relish a variety of food in one place, and it would also provide a great experience for tourists.”