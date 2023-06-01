HamberMenu
Food Safety team seizes 56 kg banned tobacco substances from a house in Tiruchi

June 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the Food Safety and Drug Administration department seized 56 kilograms of banned tobacco substances from a house in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Acting on information from the general public, the team went to the house of K. Srinivasan situated on Rani Street near the Big Bazaar Street and found the banned tobacco substances inside. It came to light that Srinivasan was into wholesale business of the banned tobacco substances.

The team also confiscated nine mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹6.57 lakh from the house. They also seized silver coins which were meant to be given as gifts to shopkeepers. The team handed over Srinivasan along with the confiscated items to the Fort Police for initiating further action, a press release from the Designated Officer, Food Safety, Dr. R. Ramesh Babu said. 

