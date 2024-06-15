Food Safety officials seize artificially ripened mangoes in Tiruchi

Food Safety Department officials have confiscated over 300 kg of mangoes that had been artificially ripened using ethylene spray in Tiruchi district in the past few weeks and have expressed concern over the rampant use of chemicals to speed up the sale of fresh fruits.

“Fruit traders have started using new methods to ripen mangoes; sachets of ethylene powder are packed along with the fruits in cardboard cartons and kept in closed rooms, or the chemical is sprayed on. In both cases, it does not show up in laboratory tests,” a senior official told The Hindu. He said the department could not pursue the issue legally unless the evidence of the process or the premises where it was happening could be proved.

“We are continuing our programme to educate fruit merchants about the dangers of chemical enhancement of the ripening process, and thanks to that, the quantity of mangoes seized this year has come down,” the official claimed.

Ripening banans

The department is facing a similar challenge over bananas. “The volume of banana grown in Tiruchi district has reduced this year. Most of the fruits, sourced from a vast area across neighbouring districts such as Namakkal, are artificially ripened when they reach us, so it is difficult to track the violators,” the official said.

R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, said the public could inform the authorities about illegal ripening chambers in the vicinity through dedicated helplines. “State-wide complaints can be registered on the WhatsApp number 9444043222; for Tiruchi district, concerned residents can call the mobile number 9944959595,” he said.