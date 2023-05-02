ADVERTISEMENT

Food Safety officials seize 805 kg gutka in Tiruchi district

May 02, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Food Safety Officials on Tuesday conducted a raid near Thuraiyur in Tiruchi district and seized banned tobacco products meant to be sold illegally in the market.

Based on secret information, a team of Food Safety officials led by District Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, R. Ramesh Babu conducted a raid in a marriage hall near Theppakulam in Thuraiyur and found 40 packets of gutka products.

The officials also raided a warehouse nearby and seized 805 kg of banned tobacco products kept hidden and meant to be sold illegally in the market. The Thuraiyur police detained Balaji and Azas, who were involved in hoarding the banned tobacco products. 

