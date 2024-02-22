ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety officials monitoring cotton candy vendors in Tiruchi district

February 22, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There are six large manufacturers of cotton candy in the district and the officials have asked them to stop production until further notice

The Hindu Bureau

The colouring agent Rhodamine B (RhB) used in cotton candy has been found to be a carcinogenic compound. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Food Safety Department officials have issued notices to 90 vendors of cotton candy in Tiruchi district and are conducting checks following a ban on the spun sugar confection in Tamil Nadu recently.

“The government has banned the sale and production of cotton candy because its colouring agent Rhodamine B (RhB) has been found to be a carcinogenic compound. We have noticed some vendors selling uncoloured versions, but largely, cotton candy has been taken off the shelves in petty shops and street stalls. We are carrying out a two-phased campaign by first issuing notices to vendors about the dangers of RhB and advising them to stop using it. In the second phase, if they are still found to be violating the order, we will confiscate their stock. So far, we have had full compliance from the vendors,” R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, told The Hindu.

RhB is widely used for printing and dyeing in textile, paper, paints, and leathers.

The official added that there were six large manufacturers of cotton candy in the district that have been asked to stop production until further notice. “Most of the individual sellers are nomadic and tend to travel to different fairgrounds,” Mr. Babu said.

Cotton candy is produced by spinning specially granulated and liquified sugar that contains flavoured colouring agents on portable electrical units. It is commonly sold in touring exhibitions, with and without plastic packaging.

“As consumers are more aware these days about the dangers of chemical additives in processed food, it is important for the sector to comply with safety protocols in production,” the official said.

