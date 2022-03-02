Food Safety officials crack the whip on adulteration of edible oil in Tiruchi

Officials of the Food Safety Department have lifted samples of suspected adulterated groundnut and gingelly oil from a manufacturing-cum-packaging unit at Woraiyur in the city.

Following inspection carried out by a team of Food Safety officials, led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, at the unit on Tuesday, a stop sale order was issued on a consignment of about 1,150 litres of the two edible oil varieties. They were kept in a separate room and sealed pending further action based on test results.

According to the officials, the modus operandi was to mix palm oil with groundnut oil and rice bran oil with gingelly oil. The oils were procured from different vendors and mixed and packaged at the unit, before being marketed under a brand name. Once the lab test results were obtained, further action would be taken.

Dr. Ramesh Babu, while appealing to manufacturers and packaging units to avoid adulteration, said violations would attract stern action under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. In case of suspected adulteration, consumers could alert the department officials.

He indicated that the department would continue similar checks against oil manufacturing and packaging units.

On Monday, officials of the department issued a stop sale order on about 4,400 bottles of a soft drink made by a manufacturing unit at Olaiyur. The manufacturing and expiry dates on the bottles were printed using “erasable ink.” The tactic was apparently being resorted to by the manufacturer so as to easily recycle the used glass bottles, the officials said.

A notice stating that the manufacturing and expiry dates be printed with indelible ink had been issued to the owner. Similar action was taken against another unit at Somarasampettai near the city a few days ago, Dr. Ramesh Babu added.