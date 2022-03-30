Food Safety officials crack the whip against shops selling banned tobacco products

Food safety officials seal a shop at Thuraiyur in Tiruchi.

March 30, 2022 16:33 IST

The Food Safety Department has started cracking the whip against shopkeepers committing repeat offences of selling banned tobacco products by issuing emergency prohibition orders, leading to temporary closure of the shops

So far, the Department has issued such orders on 12 shops, technically called food business operators, over the past few months in Tiruchi district. They include three shops, two at Thuraiyur and one at No.1 Tollgate on the outskirts of the city. All three shops, which were sealed on Monday, were levied penalties twice already – ₹5,000 the first time of detection of the offence and ₹10,000 the second time.

The emergency prohibition order (EPO) is issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety as per the provisions of Section 34 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The order is preceded by an emergency prohibition notice issued to the offender, according to Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi.

The notice is issued by the Designated Officer if he/she is satisfied that a health risk condition exists with respect to a food business. The EPO is issued based on an application filed by the Designated Officer after issuing the notice. Once the Commissioner issues the EPO, the shop concerned is sealed.

According to Dr. Babu, Tiruchi district is the first in the state to issue EPOs for repeat offences. The issue of EPOs and temporary closure of the shops has a telling impact on shopkeepers in the neighbourhood as they stop selling the banned tobacco products.

“The shops closed temporarily can be reopened only after revocation of the EPO by the Commissioner after the establishment owner files an affidavit assuring not to commit the offence again. The process takes about 45-60 days. This serves an effective deterrent for other shopkeepers. For instance, when a shop was sealed in Central Bus Stand, other shopkeepers stopped selling the banned tobacco products,” he added.