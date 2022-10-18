Food Safety Designated Officer complains of bullets stolen from his house

R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Tiruchi, on Monday reported to the police the theft of 21 bullets kept in his house when he was away. Police sources said Mr.. Ramesh Babu had gone to Pudukottai and Thanjavur during the weekend carrying with him his licenced pistol and a few bullets. Upon his return, he found the locks of his house door broken and the bullets missing. Thillai Nagar police are investigating.