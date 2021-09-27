Food processing units urged to make use of Central scheme

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahalad Singh Patel inspects a confectionery unit at Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology in Thanjavur on Monday.

THANJAVUR

27 September 2021 19:33 IST

Minister urges FPOs and SHGs to get assistance to upgrade units

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahalad Singh Patel has called upon the farmers’ producers organisations and self-help groups engaged in food processing business to make use of the support offered under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme for upgrading their enterprises.

He made this call at the PMFME awareness programme for SHGs and FPOs held at Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology here on Monday where the Union Minister gave a brief note on the capital investment support and seed capital support extended under the scheme.

Listing the difficulties faced by the micro food processing enterprises in achieving technological advancements and marketing, Mr.Patel said that such handicaps hindering the growth of these enterprises had been effectively addressed through the scheme. The PMFME beneficiaries could also get financial assistance through various other schemes such as National Rural Livelihood Mission, Mudra Yojana and others for expansion of their business activities.

It had been proposed to cover two lakh micro food processing units under the PMFME scheme over a period of five years and ₹10,000 crore had been earmarked for distribution among the MFPs, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, IIFPT Director C. Anandharamakrishnan said that the skill development component of the PMFME would be addressed by the Institute. Around 500 farmers and members of the SHGs took part in the awareness camp that was inaugurated by the Union Minister.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and senior officials from various State government departments attended the inaugural function.

Earlier, Mr. Patel commissioned a coconut water processing unit at the Mariamman Temple in Punnainallur near Thanjavur. The unit, designed and developed by the IIFPT, would process the coconut water gathered by breaking of coconuts and deliver it as a purified ‘prasadsm’ to the devotees after treating it with ultraviolet-c technology.

He also inaugurated a Confectionery Processing Pilot Plant and a Food Packaging Testing Laboratory on the IIFPT premises. He also inspected the Jal Jeevan Mission at Pillaiyarpatti and Vallam areas on the outskirts of Thanjavur.