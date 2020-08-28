Food Park for Tiruvarur district: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami has announced that a food park will come up in Tiruvarur district.
Disclosing this at Tiruvarur on Friday where he reviewed measures being taken to check the spread of COVID-19 and progress of development works implemented in the district, the Chief Minister said that a food park would be set up in Tiruvarur district at a cost of ₹10 crore.
Apart from this, Mr. Palaniswami added that since agriculture was the main activity in the district the State government was considering a proposal to set up an agriculture-related industry in Tiruvarur district as requested by Food Minister R. Kamaraj.
Claiming that water for irrigation had been made available in tail-end areas in the delta, the Chief Minister said that waterbodies in the region had been revived in order to save water for future use.
Enlisting various road development projects being implemented in the district, he said that it had been proposed to renovate, repair or extend irrigation facilities in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts at a cost of ₹3,384 crore.
Earlier, he laid foundation stones for 23 new infrastructure projects to be taken up at a total cost of ₹22.66 crore, declared open the buildings and other infrastructure facilities created in the district at a cost of ₹11.50 crore and distributed welfare assistances worth ₹5.53 lakh to 781 persons.
Food Minister R. Kamaraj, Collector T. Anand and other senior district officials attended the review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.
