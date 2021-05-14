Food for the needy during lockdown

14 May 2021 18:58 IST

THANJAVUR

A group of philanthropists has initiated ‘Anbu Suvar’ (wall of compassion) at Kumbakonam to feed the needy during the lockdown.

The group started off with placing 100 food packets, water bottles and biscuits at a specified location along the Sarangapani Kovil Sannadhi Street so that those in need of the food could walk in and take them.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that the free food supply service would continue for the entire duration of the lockdown, the organisers expressed hope that their efforts would elicit support from other service-minded people in Kumbakonam either in the form of donation or by way of sponsoring food packets.

A similar service was being offered to the needy in Thanjavur town throughout the year by an organisation espousing the teachings of Vallalar Swamigal of Vadalur.

Tiruvarur

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, which is implementing ‘nithya annadhanam’ scheme for devotees with the contributions received from devotees, had started distributing 2,500 food packets to the people visiting Thiruvarur Government Medical College hospital, Tiruvarur, from May 13.