Food festival in Tiruchi to mobilise funds for philanthropy

December 29, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

With COVID-19 lockdown affecting the economy, charitable organisations in the city have been facing a tough year as donations are getting thinner on the ground.

“It is very difficult to arrange funds for taking care of people with disability (PwD) and the homeless at a time when economic activity is still to rebound. Even generous givers are backing out because of the shortfall in their earnings,” said C.R. Raja, who runs the Kangaroo Karunai Illam in Tiruchi.

Mr. Raja, an event manager who started this facility for adult PwD and senior citizens over 18 years ago with a group of friends, has organised a four-day food festival and fun fair to raise funds for the institution at the R.C. Higher Secondary School near the Railway Junction.

“Since we do not receive any government subsidies or grants from foreign entities, we have to rely on such events to reach out to the community,” Mr. Raja told The Hindu.

The ongoing fair was inaugurated on Wednesday, and has stalls showcasing not just eateries, but also kitchen appliances, wooden furniture, and games.

Competitions in oratory, mehandi designing, rangoli, dance, singing, pot painting are being held as part of the food festival, in addition to celebrity performances every evening by noted television personalities.

“We are also promoting organic farming, and raising awareness about healthy food habits and avoiding wastage. The programme is meant to make people think while they get entertained,” said Mr. Raja.

The fair is on from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until January 31. Entry is free for children.