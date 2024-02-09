Food festival creates new buzz for millet-based recipes

February 09, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ice-creams, pani puri, pizzas and cakes, made with millets, were among the crowd-pullers at the food festival organised by the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection here on Friday to popularise the small grains and forage grasses.

The event, which included a recipe competition, attracted the participation of over 50 commercial vendors, women’s self-help groups, and school and college students. It was inaugurated by District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Friday.

An awareness campaign on protecting girl children was held by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and Integrated Child Development Services early in the day.

Cauvery College for Women won the first prize for the best stall, followed by Periyar College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tiruchi, and Panchayat Union Middle School, Kannukulam, Musiri, in the second and third places, respectively.

Special prizes were given to teams from Jamal Mohamed College, AIMAN College, Bishop Heber College and State Institute Of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

“We wanted to try something that is tasty, nutritious, yet appealing to our generation. So, we came up with ‘millet pani puri’ by filling the puri with millets before adding the spiced water,” Ashok, a student of K. Ramakrishnan College of Engineering, told The Hindu. “We also consulted our older relatives to revive recipes like ‘Kelvaragu Adai’, ‘Suchappam’ and ‘Pirandai Thuvaiyal’, he added.

The Three Roses Women’s Self-Help Group from Tiruverumbur showcased traditional food made with millets. “Since it is important to introduce millets from a young age, we have created some readymixes in which they are incorporated with regular ingredients like rice flour to make them more appetising to children,” said a stall assistant.

Rajeena, a vendor of organic and millet-based products in the city, said public awareness of the nutritional value of the small grains was still very low. “We have to hold more such events in order to familiarise the general public with the health benefits of millets,” she said.

